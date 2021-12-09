By Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of efforts to drive a digitalisation agenda and improve policyholder’ confidence in the Nigerian insurance industry, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has restated its commitment to prompt claims settlement.

Its Group Head, Claims Services and Reinsurance, Adebola Surakat, speaking on the importance of claims payment in the industry during the unveiling of the claims fast-track mobile application that would sustain a faster and more convenient claiming experience said: “We understand how technology is transforming the world today and its impact on the lifestyle of our customers. Therefore, we will continue to invest in the best technology solution to provide customers with a great experience.”

Surakat noted that in the heat of the 2020 pandemic and global lockdown, the company mitigated the impact by deploying technology-enabled solutions for business continuity.

She emphasised that over the years, policyholders have faulted the inability of some insurance companies to pay claims when due, leading to low patronage of the sector’s products.

She said the firm was committed to achieving the singular goal of putting customers first, by building an app that incorporates their feedback on the claiming process.

According to her, the new application is a straight-through mobile application designed to process motor claims within N50,000 thresholds and capture incoming documents in a prescribed format.

