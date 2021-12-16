By Chiamaka Ajeamo

In line with the company’s strategy to deepen insurance penetration in the country, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, has unveiled a new personal insurance product, called ‘No Yawa’.

‘No Yawa’ is a retail product that covers accidental death, medical expenses and disability (permanent total, partial disability, total temporary). The product provides 24-hour coverage for any accident suffered by the policyholder irrespective of his location- whether at home, office or social gatherings.

‘Yawa’ is a colloquial name for ‘trouble’ in pid-gin. This resonates across all socio-economic classes, denoting a plan that covers any kind of trouble – injury and accident that threatens ability and life.

Speaking about the product, the Chief Actuary, Jolaolu Fakoya, stated, “Our aim is to give our customers the confidence to achieve their dreams with-out fears or worries. Regardless of the kind of injury suffered, ‘No Yawa’ provides the coverage to ensure that our customers recover without the hassles of its financial burden.”

Convenience being one of AXA Mansard’s focus points, the company had made it possible to make premium payments through a range of approved channels both physical and on-line such as any of AXA Mansard’s branches or welcomes centres.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Kunle Ahmed, stated that “Even with the best precautions, accidents are a reality of life. At AXA Mansard, we care about people and what matters to them; this has driven us to develop this product to alleviate some of the financial burden arising from accidents. We will continue to listen, re-search and develop innovative products that add value to our people.”

