“There was a time Al Jazeera, the international TV network, did a sur- vey and found out that Benin City has the highest number of uncompleted buildings in Nigeria,” he recalled. “But now that is no longer the case. What this means is that the remittances have brought us development. If you go now to Evbomodu, Urura, to Eyean, to Bypass, to even Idokpa and the rest, let us say within the last five years that when those places opened up, you now have people buying land even as far as Ekiadolor now in Ovia South West.

“So, if we are looking at some of these developments, one of the major things happening to us is not just taking for granted the Edo people going abroad. We have also found out that quite a number of them travelled overseas because of what they stand to benefit. We may speak against it. But the truth is it has been very beneficial to our people. Although I am one of those people fighting against it, I can tell you that for such migration abroad, Edo today would have been a den of robbers. We found out that the remittances they send to the state are huge. And this is why it has one of the largest bureau-de-changes owing to the high rate of citizens of the state travelling abroad. In America, they have over 16 locations where you can send dollars directly and you will pick it up in Erie in less than an hour yet it’s not really documented. It is not counted as part of the remittances because it is more like a black market. If you discover that Christmas was sweet in any house, go and find out and you will see that it is one son or daughter abroad that has sent just 100 euro and that, as at today, gives you about N45, 000.”