Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has issued a stern warning to allottees of undeveloped lands in service areas to develop them or risk revocation.

Director of Department of Development Control of the FCTA, Muktar Galadima, gave the warning when he led an enforcement team to remove shanties in some parts of Abuja.

He decried the rate of shanties in the Federal Capital City, saying, “the issue of shanties has become a kind of heaven for the people of under world which we have to remove them.”

“We have two issues attached to that one is the issue of shanties and then secondly, we received a complain over occupation on allocated land.

“If you recall, towards the end of 2019, we carried out similar exercise at Gwarinpa and today we are in Jabi and we will continue like that from one district to another where we have high concentration and or presence of some of these shanties of illegal structures,” he said.

Galadima explained that as part of efforts to ensure smooth exercise, indigenous communities would be resettled permanently to enable land allottees develop them.

The development control, he said, will liaise with the Department of Resettlement and Compensation to come up with modalities on how to go about the resettlement of indigenous communities.

“And then the allottees of those plots will be advised to move in and develop their lands and failure to that, we will recommend revocation of those undeveloped lands,” he added.