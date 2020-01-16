The Global Environmental Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF-SGP) implemented by the United nations development programme (UNDP) said it has invested about $6 million in 150 projects in Nigeria.

National Coordinator of GEF-SEP, Mrs. Ronke Olubamise, made this known at a stakeholder workshop on the GEF-SGP Country Programmes Strategy for the GEF Operational Phase 7 in Abuja.

Olubamise said that the projects were implemented in 25 states from 2009, adding that the projects were co-financed with $6 million by Non-Governmental Organisation and other donors.

“We have spent $6million on projects and got co-financing from NGOs that are implementing them in the communities and other donors. Twenty five states have benefited so far in Nigeria,” she said.

She listed some of the beneficiaries to include Benue, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi, Osun, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Imo, Enugu, Anambra.

She said five priority projects were conservation of biodiversity, climate change, prevention of land degradation, persistent organic pollutant and protection of international waters.