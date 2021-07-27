Governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) aggrieved with the conduct of the primary election are allegedly gearing up for a showdown with the party as their payback package.

Sources who declined to be mentioned said that some of the aspirants were still deeply pained that after spending several millions to acquire the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms, they were not given a fair ground to contest the poll.

The sources said that the plotters planned to take the party and its governorship candidate by surprise when the election is few weeks away. This, they said, would be a big blow to the party.

They said that the plot, if implemented, would be a big challenge to the party as it might not have enough time to remedy it, thereby giving the aggrieved persons a clearer opportunity to take their own pound of flesh.

Publicity secretary of the party in the state, Okelo Madukaife, when contacted on the situation in the party, declined to talk to the reporter. He, instead, referred the reporter to the aspirants.

“The proper direction for your questions is to speak to the aspirants themselves”, he replied.

Madukaife, however, told Daily Sun that the APC was prepared to win the November 6 election without much struggle. “Our party is planning to win the elections convincingly on November 6, 2021”, he added.

