Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is uneasy calm as a Bayelsa State High Court rules on the governorship primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Sagbama High Court 10 is expected to rule on whether the recently elected eight local government chairmen and the 105 councillors for the 105 wards are eligible to participate in the governorship primary election scheduled for today, Tuesday, September 3, as statutory delegates.

The court is also expected to rule on the mode of the governorship primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The judgement, which was to be read by 9am, was first shifted to 10.30 am and later shifted to 1 pm.

The presiding jdge, Justice O Omukuro is currently reading the judgement of the PDP suit.