Kelechi Hilary, Owerri

As the Election Petition Tribunal for the National Assembly concludes arrangement to deliver judgment on some cases relating to Imo state in Abuja, tomorrow, there is serious disquiet in the camps of the parties involved.

After hearing from the petitioners and respondents involved in the various cases, the tribunal has communicated to the concerned counsels of its desire to deliver the judgment in Abuja.

According to details obtained by Sunday Sun, yesterday, in Owerri, the matters where the election of Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo West Senatorial District is being challenged by Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Jones Onyeriri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be decided in Abuja, tomorrow, September 9, 2019.

The cases are; EPT/SEN/08/19 SEN C.J. ONYERERI VS E.A. OKOROCHA, EPT/SEN/13/2019 OSITA B. IZUNAZO VS E.A. OKOROCHA.

Similar cases expected to come up in Abuja too which the hearing and adoption of addresses were conducted in Owerri are the ones against the winner of the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, Uju Kingsley Chima of the Action Alliance (AA).

There are those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, the PDP and APGA; where Obed Achilonu and Henry Okafor, respectively.