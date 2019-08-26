Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There is an uneasy calm in Kogi State at the moment after the APC screening committee disqualified 12 out of the 16 governorship aspirants ahead of the governorship race in November.

Among the four candidates okayed for the contest are the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello; it is a move many are beginning to perceive as a game plan to impose the governor on the people.

In Lokoja, the state capital, many could be seen in groups discussing the issue, saying the disqualification was a bad omen for some APC. They insist the development was a back-door move to impose the incumbent governor on the party while some especially in the PDP are excited about the development.

When our correspondent sought the reaction of one of the then leading APC ticket aspirants, Mohammed Audu on phone, he said he could not say anything now until he finished making his consultations.

When contacted to comment on the latest development, one the disqualified candidates, former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Jubril Usman (rtd), refused to take several calls put to his mobile phone, same with other disqualified candidates, Babatunde Irukera and Mona Audu.

However, it was gathered that since the screening report had not been officially released by the APC, the disqualified aspirants might be holding a crucial meeting to come up with a unanimous decision on the issue.

Meanwhile, a source has said an appeal panel might be set up by the party to hear the complaints of the disqualified candidates.