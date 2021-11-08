From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

There is an uneasy calm in the Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) following the crisis that trailed the controversial state congress of the party held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (Liberty Stadium) Oke-Ado, Ibadan, two weeks ago.

The state congress had produced a former Commissioner for Land and Housing, Isaac Omodewu, as Chairman. But a powerful stakeholder group within the party had said before the purported exercise was held that the state congress would not hold because the delegates’ list sent from the national secretariat of the party in Abuja had been allegedly falsified.

Party leaders and stakeholders alleged that a serving senator and a former governor were responsible for the purported fake delegates’ list. They vowed that the state congress would not hold until an authentic and verifiable delegates’ list is provided.

The APC leaders that stood against the congress are Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Senator Ayoade Adeseun from Oyo Central; the party’s 2019 governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu; former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Sarafadeen Alli; three governorship aspirants of the party in 2019, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, and Prof Adeolu Akande.

The list also comprised a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Gunju Ojo; members of House of Representatives, Tolu Akande-Sadipe(Oluyole federal constituency) and Akeem Adeyemi (Oyo federal constituency); for chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye; as well as a former federal lawmaker, Folake Olunloyo-Oshinowo. A legal luminary, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, also sent a representative.

Two among APC leaders in support of the congress are the former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, who is the Chairman of the Elders’ Advisory Committee (EAC) of the party in the state, as well as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Teslim Folarin.

The caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Chief Akin Oke, and the caretaker secretary, Mojeed Olaoya also stood in different camps. Oke was against the congress and Olaoya supported the congress.

The matter was taken to the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in Abuja last week Thursday. But the resolutions at the meeting has continued to generate crisis within the party. Both Oke and Olaoya have engaged each other in a verbal war.

Oke had in a statement given a summary of what transpired in Abuja. But Olaoya fired back, saying what Oke dished out was misinformation and misrepresentation of the resolutions reached in Abuja.

‘After extensive deliberation, the resolutions made at the meeting are as follows: The national leadership of the party apologised to the members of APC in Oyo State for the purported congress of Saturday, October 30, 2021, which stated, emphatically, was held in error,’ Oke said.

‘The meeting reviewed the list of nominees for the State Executive Committee offices zoned to each of the seven administrative units or geopolitical zones of the state and directed that the nominations from each zone should be verified by the zonal leaders that submitted the list. This is to be done with the former governor of Oyo State, HE Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, the two former deputy governors, Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo, the seven zonal leaders and myself.

‘The approved list is to be submitted to the National Secretariat of the party through me within a week. The leadership noted the observations made on the Ward and Local Government consensus lists but affirmed that the Delegates’ List was handed over to me by Chairman of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Gambo Lawan at the last APC Stakeholders meeting in Ibadan was not from the National Secretary as he had claimed.’

Olaoya told party leaders and members to disregard Oke’s call for the submission of a consensus’ list of Elders’ Council and Zonal Leaders, saying only former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, two former deputy governors, zonal leaders and members of the party’s Elders’ Advisory Council were given the mandate by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party.

‘The complaints from those who boycotted the congress as presented by the former state Chairman stated that delegate lists have been falsified and that the winners of the October 30th state congress were not consensus candidates of leaders from seven geopolitical zones of the state,’ he said.

‘On the first issue, the National Caretaker secretary dismissed the allegations that he gave the falsified list to Hon Gambo Lawan. Gambo informed the meeting that as a matter of protocol for the congress, he received the delegates lists from the party’s Director of Organisation. He maintained that the lists were not falsified till he gave it to the then state caretaker chairman in the presence of the party’s stakeholders at Oke-Ado State secretariat, Ibadan on Friday, 29th October 2021.

‘The national caretaker secretary clarified that both ward and local congresses results have been approved, therefore there was nothing anyone could do about it.

‘On the second issue, Gambo recalled how the meeting of party stakeholders on Friday, 29th October 2021, resolved to non-parallel state congress and zoning template done by the former governor Alao-Akala alongside seven zonal leaders of the party. Nobody at the Abuja meeting disagreed with Gambo’s account.

‘Gambo went further to state that he was held hostage on October 30th 2021, the reason he gave permission to the secretary of his committee to go ahead with the exercise and the list of new state executives was affirmed. He hinted to us that he had presented his report to the national secretariat.

‘The national secretary thereafter pleaded that we should all go back for harmonisation under the leadership of Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala. Also to be part of the harmonisation process include former deputy governors Iyiola Oladokun and Moses Alake, seven zonal leaders, members of Oyo APC Elders’ Council, former State Chairman, Chief Oke and myself as former state secretary of the party. Senator John Akpanudoedehe gave us a one-week ultimatum to resolve our differences and come up with a harmonised list to be duly signed by former governor Alao-Akala before the CECPC approves the list of state congresses results across the federation.’

