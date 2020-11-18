An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of an unemployed 20-year-old Toheeb Mustapha, who allegedly inserted his finger into a minor’s private part.

The defendant, who resides in Ighando, is standing trial on a count charge involving defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Ajibade, who did not take the defendant’s plea, referred the case file to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Ajibade ordered that the defendant be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the advice from DPP.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 6 at his residence.

“The defendant called the girl into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

“He inserted his finger into her private part and released her to go, after he had satisfied himself.

“When the girl’s mother noticed that her daughter had suddenly withdrawn from her usual self and was most times moody, she asked her questions.

“The minor told her mother what the defendant did to her,’’ Ajayi said.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)