Tony John, Port Harcourt

The health challenges of Aondowase Moses Raphael has crippled the resources of his family and caused his relatives emotional trauma.

Raphael is a 35-year-old man from Konshisha Local Government Area of

Benue State. Early last year, he was diagnosed with liver cancer by the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The reporter gathered from his siblings in Port Harcourt that about N120, 000 is spent every month to sustain the ailing man. His drug, which lasts a week, costs N22, 500. And feeding the sick man has also not been an easy task for the relatives.

The illness has turned the young man into a ghost of his old self. Pathetically, Raphael is not married and has not been employed since graduation. Until the sickness grounded him, he had been trying to survive by doing some menial jobs to eke out a living.

Because of his peaceful disposition, the sudden and strange health challenge of Raphael shocked his neighbours in Ndoki Estate, Port Harcourt, where the family lived before relocating to another part of the state capital.

According to his elder brother, John, the last stage of Raphael’s illness is to undergo a liver transplant either in India or Dubai.

He said: “As it stands now, a transplant is the only solution, as my brother’s sickness is at its final stage. I have been the one assisting him as regards his treatment. He is on a regular drug (Sorafenib), which costs about N22, 500. The drug lasts for just one week, and we get to buy four bottles for the month.

“The cost involved for the transplant is much. We need about N16 million for him to get treatment from India or Dubai. We spend about N120, 000 every month and he is also on diet. It is a big challenge and it is beyond us.

“So, we are soliciting the help of the general public to kindly assist him raise this money for him to commence treatment.”

The sickness has also confined Raphael to a place. Even to raise money for his weekly drug has not been easy.

Those seeking to get further information or assist the ailing man may reach Raphael on his mobile phone number – 08036420324. His elder brother, John, can also be reached on 0806 052 4871. Raphael’s account number at First Bank is 3045054911. The account name is Aondowase Moses Raphael.