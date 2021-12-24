A 21-year-old unemployed man, Nelson Omosehinmi, was on Friday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a businessman’s bag containing seven phones worth N870,000.

The police charged Omosehinmi, who resides in Ojo area of Lagos State, with conspiracy and robbery.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offences on Oct. 23 Alaba, Ojo, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant, who was armed with dangerous weapons, robbed Mr Raymond Eyo of his phones.

He said the defendant and his gang snatched the complainant’s bag and took to their heels.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Following his not guilty plea, Magistrate O.A. Odubajo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubajo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Jan. 25. (NAN)