The unemployment crises in the country may have received the required attention as sixty per cent of the participants in the Smart Electrical Engineering Training organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have secured employment placements.

Four of the 50 engineers secured international placements with BIC Electric and now work in Europe, while other successful participants got employments in Nigeria with AOS Orwell, Daystar Power Group, Eauxwell, Jubaili Bros and PNN amongst others.

The six-month classroom and on the job training was conducted at the Lagos Energy Academy (LEA) by AOS Orwell, an oil and gas servicing company on behalf of the NCDMB.

The second batch of 50 engineers would commence their training in September at the same location. The beneficiaries,like all other trainees of NCDMB were selected from the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Joint Qualification System (NOGICJQS) and underwent qualifying tests and interviews.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lagos at the certificates presentation ceremony, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, commended AOS Orwell for the success recorded with the Smart Electrical Engineering Training. He described it as a validation of the Board’s new model for human capacity building, which emphasizes the delivery of trainings with a line of sight to employment opportunities. He stated that the Board has now adopted a 60-20-20 model for human capital development, whereby 60 percent of the training spend and efforts gets devoted to programmes that guarantee jobs for the participants.

“Before we give a training contract to any company, the firm must undertake that 60 percent of the people they would train must secure employments.”

He added that 20 percent of the Board’s trainings would be designed to improve the skills of persons already employed while the remaining 20 percentwill cater for general and non-certificated trainings.

According to him, the Board’s new capacity building model would contribute to meeting the targets set in the Nigerian Content 10-year roadmap and achieving the drive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to create employment for young persons from the activities of the oil and gas industry and ancillary sectors.