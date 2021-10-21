From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to reduce unemployment, the Federal Government has commenced the training of 1,850 beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) on Point-of-Sale (POS) business with the promise of distributing POS machines fingerprint scanners, chairs, tables and umbrellas upon completion.

While flagging off the Mobile Money Agents Training Programme yesterday in Abuja, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said government would assist them with start up capital of N20,000 each.

Umar Farouq expressed optimism that the scheme would enhance the NSIP by enabling target beneficiaries join network of agents providing financial-related services under the conditional cash transfer and the grant for vulnerable groups).

She said: “The Mobile Money Agents Programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s Administration.

“It is consistent with the President’s, now national, vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. The programme is designed to kit/tool unemployed youths and develop their competences to operate as registered mobile money agents.

“The training we are starting today will enable target beneficiaries to meet the minimum technical and business requirements for becoming mobile money agents and enhance their entrepreneurial competences to successfully start and manage mobile money businesses.

“Upon completion of the training, the target beneficiaries be registered with the Shared Agency Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) as Mobile Money Agents and be provided with a Stat-up Kits that include a Point-of-Sale (POS) Machine, Fingerprint Scanner and Furniture (chairs, tables and umbrellas) as well as a modest capital of N20,000.00.

“We hope that the programme will provide job opportunities to the 1,850 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT as well as promote financial inclusion, by providing financial services to unserved and underserved Nigerians.

“It will also enhance the integration of NSIP by enabling target beneficiaries to join the network of agents providing financial-related services under other components of NSIP (especially the conditional cash transfer and the grant for vulnerable groups) as well as in the enumeration/enrolment of target beneficiaries.

“Let me, acknowledge the contribution of SANEF in ensuring that this event is successful. The Ministry is implementing the Mobile Money Agents programme in partnership with SANEF.

“This will enable the registration and onboarding of target beneficiaries upon completion of the training.”

