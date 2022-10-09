From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the economic hardship bedeviling the country, a civil society organisation, Onpassive, has announced plans to assist the youths through technological and entrepreneurial skills acquisition

This is even as it tasked the Federal Government to complement efforts of the private sector in reducing unemployment, poverty and youth restiveness through new technological innovations.

A co-founder, Paul Udeh Agbo, who spoke during the unveiling of the programme recently in Abuja, said the programme is expected to create jobs for millions of Nigerian youths through information communication technology and other vocational skills especially at the grassroots.

“Most development across the world is technological driven, youths explore technology to improve themselves.

“This is the real technology product that is coming onboard embedded in various digital services that anywhere you are you can do whatever service you want conveniently and comfortably, in terms of education-e learning platforms, Resource management aimed at cutting cost among MDAs,” he said.

According to him the initiative is to support government’s efforts in reducing poverty and illegal migration of youths.

Also, a member of the group, Mary Ali added that the organization would assist the youths in the area of artificial intelligence and other developmental programmes especially in the rural communities.

“Onpassive is a unique online business solution platform with so many benefits for Nigerians, it is information technology built with artificial intelligence.

“For sure, Nigerians will really benefit a lot from it. We have many products and services, it is either you come for the money, or the communication or the connection.”