The Founder, Academy For Entrepreneurial Studies, Nigeria (AES) Ausbeth Ajagu, has offered Fifty (50) percent discount of total cost to run an entrepreneurship, leadership, mentorship, and other trainings in different crafts at the Academy, to mammoth of Youths who attended a just concluded “One Billion Souls For Christ” crusade, Organized my his Ministry (The Pentium Ministries).

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Ajagu said the gesture is in a bid to quell youth restiveness and engage them in productive ventures and make them embrace Jesus Christ as the only One who can solve all Problems of mankind. He said the youths are not only going to enjoy Fifty percent discount but a Life -Time coaching and follow u , “We shall offer Life Training in Entrepreneurship, leadership, mentorship and other crafts to these young people. They would also gain from our chains of network, jobs opportunities, reference and recommendations even to travel overseas. We want to give them reason to live and lead a Godly life instead of indulging in all manner of evil.

“We just rapped up a two day program tagged, “Dinner With The King” in Festac, thus, the main focus was to boost the welfare of the attendees. So Academy For Entrepreneurial Studies is poised to give hope to young people by offering several correctional incentives to help ameliorate their plights, but the youth must have the right mindset regarding divinity, humanity and Life at large,”

The political economist urged young people to follow only selfless leaders who can deliver the expected results instead of sheepishly blustering for selfish individuals whose only interest are to amass wealth even for their tenth generation. “As elections draws nigh, I wish the youth would forgo the immediate and go for the ultimate. The ultimate is the end result which are the democracy dividends, but if they go for the immediate fantasies and ecstasies, their future is doomed,”

He added that God is not the cause of insecurity, unemployment, and general hardship in the country, stressing that everyone has a divine assignment, noting that, “We Al have different assignments from one another, we must find ours and run with it. As for the leaders, they must give account of stewardship one day because they are playing a fiducial roles. They may run from the eyes of men, but not from the Almighty,”

The clergyman frowned at the defenses public office holders put forward whenever they fail, noting that leadership is not for everyone but for the few who are empowered by divinity to fulfill God’s mandate. “Economic and political leaders must mature to the point of taking responsibility of their actions and inactions, I believe the country would be better of if the right persons are occupying the right places at the right time using the right resources,” he added.