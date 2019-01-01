Unemployment rate has not been so high as expressed recently that no fewer than 21 million Nigerians are unemployed.

Victor C. Ariole

There is something unique about Nigerians you won’t notice it until you step outside the shore of the country […] [A White] said to me, Nigerians are the only Africans that come here (USA) and do well. – Enobong Roberts in The Sun

Human nature abhors idleness and that was why Marxism tended to make impact after the second world war and African leaders like Senghor, Nyerere, Amilcah, Nkrumah Modibo, etc saw in Marxism a KUMBAYA ideology meant to express Africa’s ideas of Harambé, Corvé, Igwebuiké; that is, collaborative work for collective wealth as the best way to keep humans out of psychological trauma that give room to depression, exclusion and misery. Enobong expressed that as she saw the struggling spirit of the Nigerian everywhere she went in all the continents she had been.

So, like the late Abiola (MKO) said, when people are willing to be trained for relevant work and what new work demands, it is the duty of management to do the needful to get the best out of the people and not create room for unemployment. Before the advent of formal education, people are made to be apprentice in one trade or the other so as to keep them busy; and it behoves the leaders of the people, that whatever is seen that has employment value is sustained so as to motivate the people doing it. It is even why the capitalist nations pay much to see that entertainment and sports where the youths seem to drain their energy are kept moving so as to reduce cases of depression and banditry. Leaders know that keeping people in the range of 5 years to 35 years very active is a necessity never to be shied away from if ever a country wants to be peaceful and prosperous. Hence, the importance of education so as to avoid ignorance taking over the space.