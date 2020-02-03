BimbolaOyesola, [email protected]

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association’s pilot Job Fair may be the solution the country needs to solve the perennial youth unemployment problem.

The programme, themed “Promoting Employability for National Development,” was launched last week in Lagos in partnership with over 24 companies willing to absorb over 2,000 youths that attended the fair, if they meet the standard.

President of NECA, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, said the association’s was to bridge the gap between the companies and youths, as well as enhance the employability of graduates.

He lamented that Nigeria’s unemployment issue has further been worsened by the fact that some graduates churned out by Nigerian universities are not employable.

He said, “The case on our hand is not that we do not have graduates, but they are not employable. For example in my place, we have a space that we have been looking for a replacement for the past two and a half years.”

Director-general of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, in his opening address, said the employer’s association was concerned about the number of youths being churned our every year without jobs and due to no fault of the youth.

He stated that the case was more coplex when a graduate has to resort to menial jobs like selling snacks or biscuits in a little kiosk, wondering what the future holds for such graduates.

He said, “We have to show concern and that is why in the past we started a project with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for graduates to help themselves. We also have another entrepreneurship programme through the Internet.

“The sad aspect of our educational system is when a graduate is not employable. The project is to help in that way and provide youths with the opportunity to interface with companies.”

He explained that youths at the fair would have the opportunity of career consulting on how to develop their CV and be in the database of the companies.

Olawale also said that NECA would look at the option of bringing in their international partners who may be ready to absorb some of the youths for their organisations.

“This will be one of the opportunities that we will explore at the next International Labour Conference organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland,” he said.

He reasoned that Europe is challenged with aging population and it may be a good opportunity for them to get good hands from Nigeria, adding that NECA would invite the ILO to come to the country for the programme.

However, Mr. Tominiyi Oni, who spoke on the theme of the fair, charged youths to do several things that could make it easier for them to get their first jobs, which cut across identifying their purpose, being focused, truthfulness, being ready to sacrifice, and being data savvy, among others.