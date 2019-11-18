Nigerian youths have been advised to redirect energies deployed to seeking white collar jobs to rediscover their God- given talents to create employment for themselves.

A German-based Nigerian journalist, author, evangelist and motivational speaker, Mrs. Gift Chidinma Nnamoko, who motivates youths in different spheres for positive engagements across the country through talk shows and editorial materials, said the perception by a section of people that Africa remains a continent riddled only with poverty and diseases was misleading.

Speaking on her new book titled ‘The Beauty of Unemployment,’ Nnamoko said she decided to publish the book as part of her numerous approaches to curbing youth restiveness in the country.

She said in writing the book to be unveiled alongside presentation of awards to some young entrepreneurs, who have excelled in their career path, she painstakingly picked some individuals, who have succeeded in their chosen careers from startups without losing focus.

Expected at the event coming up in Lagos is the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, as well as other dignatries.

According to her, “In my journey as an entrepreneur, I believe there are ‘blessings’ that come with being unemployed. Many youths have given up just because they are without a paid job. There is still good news for you. Why spend all your life waiting to be employed when you can actually become an entrepreneur? I have also met lots of successful businessmen and other professionals who are on top of their careers.

“They started out on their own, some of them never having applied for paid jobs. This is not to say that they didn’t face challenges associated with doing business in Africa. I assume they may have found ways to cope with power outages and infrastructural deficits. Despite the challenges, these acquaintances of mine are glad to find themselves in Africa at a time opportunities are springing up everywhere.”

Those to be honoured at the event include Mr. Ifeanyi Oputa, MD/CEO, Colvi Ltd. (Photography); Mrs. Yvonne Benson, Fashion designer; Collins Abiodun Adeyemi, MD/CEO, CA Diversified Creation Nig. Ltd (Media and Events); Mrs. Esther Akinduro, Founder, Taes International Concept Ltd, (Construction); Mr. Peter Ogbudu, Founder, Pinq Island Nig. LTD (Entertainer), and Mrs. Titilope Ojo, CEO/Lead Consultant, A-Plus Trainers Ltd (SME Development), among others.