Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Policy makers and curriculum planners have been called upon to integrate entrepreneurial training in education curriculums with a view to combating the unemployment menace bedevilling the Nigerian society.

Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede and former Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Prof. Rasaq Kalilu, made the call while speaking in separate capacities as chief host and guest lecturer.

The occasion was the 50+1 Solo Art Exhibition and lecture tagged: “My attempt” organised by Dr. Lanre Idowu of the Department of Educational Technology, Faculty of Education, OAU.

Ogunbodede affirmed that the university was in the process of total overhauling of the curriculums of its various programmes to include entrepreneurial training with special focus on reduction of the rate of unemployment among university graduates in the country.

He stressed his administration’s poise to reposition the university as a 21st century employment curriculum compliant by integrating entrepreneurial and skill acquisition training in the school’s curriculum with a view to ensuring that every graduate of the university acquires one basic skill or the other before graduation.

Ogunbodede disclosed that arrangements had been concluded to open an art gallery for the Department of Fine Art with effect from the next academic session so that the revenue accruing to the department from the gallery could be used to maintain it.

While addressing art enthusiasts, collectors, friends and colleagues of the exhibitor as well as invited guests, Kalilu urged them to embrace visual art because of the numerous entrepreneurial benefits inherent in it.

He called on government to collaborate with corporate organizations and private individuals running periodic entrepreneurial skill acquisition programmes in order to widen the scope and extend the programmes to more people in the interest of the peace and security of the society.

The exhibitor, Dr. Lanre Idowu admonished secondary school pupils to show interest in Fine Art as a subject to carve niches for themselves as a panacea to unemployment.