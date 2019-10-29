Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) agency General Manager, Funmi Abokede, has commended Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for sustaining the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O’YES) cadets through its various exit programme trainings.

The commendation was against the backdrop of presentation of N1,574,625.00 cheque from the approved N5 million to participants in some local government areas of the state.

The move is a part of efforts by Oyetola’s administration to empower the youths to bridge the unemployment gap with a view to guaranteeing a sustainable living for them and the vulnerable.

Abokede said the participants comprised O’YES cadets and CSDP vulnerable in the collaborative empowerment programme of palm oil production mini project in the state.

She said the N1,574,625 would be used for procurement of equipment such as palm oil processing machines and other technical facilities for the production of palm oil for consumers and economic development.

CSDP general manager expressed delight at the skill acquisition and business acumen of the trained beneficiaries.