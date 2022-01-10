By Sunday Ani

Worried by the growing rate of unemployment in Nigeria, a digital lifestyle platform, PennyTree, has launched an exclusive associate programme to address the issue of unemployment and unemployability for young Nigerians.

Recall that the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and newly appointed Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Doyin Salami, recently projected that Nigeria’s unemployment rate would hit 40 percent by the end of 2021.

According to PennyTree’s Co-founder, Ayo Ogunlowo, this experimental financial inclusion and behavioral learning programme, is aimed at reaching at least 100 young Nigerians who are passionate; offering them reward for smart work, cultivating interpersonal and financial management skills, as well as employment opportunities.

“PennyTree’s exclusive associate programme is designed to encourage and reward smart work among young people, networking, effective communication skills and creativity, as long as they have a smartphone and Verification Number (BVN),” he added.

However, the PennyTree’s Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, Elsie Godwin, noted that the company was not just concerned about helping the Nigerian youths’ savings culture and making it seamless, but also providing them with skills through additional education and training, which would enable them to earn good income in the global village.

He stated that the company would be partnering with Thought Leaders, Life and Career Development Coaches to help the participants to upskill, while earning an income.

Participants, according to Mr. Godwin, would be known as Penn Exclusive Associates. “The programme is set up with layers and tools which reinforce the values of hard and smart work with proper reward; enables them to become financially disciplined, especially with savings; get monthly bonuses and remuneration, which ensure earning between ₦68,000 and ₦204,000 in 30 days, build their network and look great on their resume,” he stated.

According to him, the company which was launched in December 2021, had experienced exponential growth and market acceptance, offering products and services such as utility bill payment, a wallet system which enables free transfer in record time, target savings which allows users save frequently to meet a goal without charges, personal vault for locking away funds for a set period of time and earning reasonable interest, as well as Penn Rules which is expected to help users experience the possibilities of lifestyle and finance being mutually inclusive.

He informed that the application for the programme, which has an interactive cycle of 30 days, would open today for the first cycle and it is for Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.

“The programme is open to everyone within this age bracket, regardless of their field of specialization. Participants must have a BVN and a smart phone, as well as be active on, at least, four of the top social media platforms in Nigeria. Application closes on January 14,” he added.