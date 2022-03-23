NATIONAL NEWS of March 16 leads the pack today: “…said the appointment is (was) pursuant to the power vested in….”

“The local security personnel were on a joint patrol along the area when they ran into gunmen who shot sporadically on (at) them.”

“Good enough, President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurance (an assurance or assurances, depending on context) that his administration will….”

“We made a mistake in 2015 but by the grace of God, the PDP is ready to rescue our country and rebuild it again….” Delete the last word in the extract because of its encapsulation in ‘rebuild’.

THISDAY of March 19 takes over the baton today with these front-page infelicities: “…the Gods (gods) of the kingdom must be appeased.”

“Barely few (a few) hours after the court’s decision….”

“Ubani tells state governors to demand for stamp duties revenues” Delete ‘for’ in the interest of orderliness.

“…discusses the company’s 4th anniversary celebration as well as it’s (its) commitment to social responsible (responsibility) initiatives.” DAILY INDEPENDENT of March 14 offered readers three headline blunders: “Man attempts suicide at (on) court premises, says Atiku owes him N15m”

“Cancel oil bloc (block) licenses (licences in British English as opposed to the extracted Americanism), Urhobo youths urge FG”

“Police makes (make) another haul of stolen vehicles” THE NATION of March 14 also committed the same goof: “Police admits (admit) increasing crime rate in Lagos”

The next two errors are equally from the above edition of THE NATION: “Work on some structures have (has) been completed while….”

“Distinguished accountant per (par) excellence….”

“Nigerian ship arrested in Ghana over (for) crude oil theft” (Vanguard, March 13) I received a text message from a reader who sought to know which of my entries is the correct version: the one inside or outside the bracket. Usually, the ones bracketed are the right entries. This, of course, excludes the attributions or other general references that come up at times.

“…add that to the scores of multifarious of (sic) task forces charged with all manners of activities some of which border on the ludicrous.” (THE NATION OPINION Page, March 13) Policy: all manner of activities.

“Never in the country’s judicial history has (have) so many committees been set up over one man.” (THE NATION LAW, March 13)

THE GUARDIAN LAW Page of March 13 also contravened one lexical stipulation: “Lawyers converge in (on) Benin for review of election tribunals”

“Those at the forefront in ECOWAS should start by doing the little things first before going for the big bang.” ‘Bang’ does not need any amplification as it is already a sudden loud noise. Such an application is the hallmark of illiteracy.

“The Igbo cultural war dancers at (on) the occasion” (Vanguard, February 24)

“Wade’s tenure extension chicanery is an affront on (to) the Senegalese 2001 Constitution….” (National News, February 23)

“Contrary to what the CBN governor may want us to see, critical (a critical) analysis of his activities show (shows) a resourceful….”

The next gaffe is from a full page advert by Congress for Good Governance: “…enlightened and superior intelligence with regards to public or political questions.” Another form of intellectual violence: with regard to or as regards.

“Nigeria, China trade hit (hits) $10b”

“Investment into power without right tariff difficult—NERC” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, February 23) Business: investment into (in) power….

“APC flags-off (flags off) 2023 season with Sagamu all comers”

“Lagos on the match again” ‘Match’ for ‘march’? Why not vernacular at once instead of this stark illiteracy!

“Civic education advocated for sustainance (sustenance) of democracy” This apparently infinitesimal difference defines the character of writing.

“The current curricula were due for renew 11 years ago.” (Daily Trust, March 14)

“A man seating (sitting) behind a motorbike (on a motor-bike?) had been asked to disperse the feathers of a chicken.” (Leadership, March 15)

“The dead doesn’t (don’t) talk” (The Moment, March 15)

“…the former Bayelsa State Governor who had come to be part of history was ferried out of the troubled (trouble) spot without any bruises.”

“Six months after assuming office they had his body riddled with bullets in a hold up (hold-up) along a narrow street in Lagos Island….” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, February 13) Remembering Murtala Muhammed: on Lagos Island

“And certainly, we must look forward to a final end to soldierly incursions into (upon or on) our political life, whether by ‘invitation’, collusion or whatever” (THE GUARDIAN, March 15) Grumbling from the North: either finality or an end. ‘Final end’ sounds chaotic.

“On May 29, we swore into the highest pinnacle of our country a man who has re-kindled a light of hope over the quagmires of our global despair.” (THISDAY, March 15) It is best to rewrite this catastrophe: On May 29, we swore into the pinnacle of our country a man who has rekindled our hope. Let us avoid word-abuse (redundancy)!

“For my part, it is clear that primordial attitudes, prejudices, hatreds, arrogant claims of superiority….” My reaction: ‘hatred’ is non-count. (Source: as above)

“In fact, since the collapse of Nigeria’s dependent on oil income…” (Vanguard, March 15) Get it right: dependence.

“Not helping matters in the search for solution to unemployment problem in the country….” (THE GUARDIAN, March 15) No redundancy: ‘unemployment’ is clearly a problem.

“…one sees many a senior military officer, both active and retired, openly congratulating Nigeria for (on) giving elected civilian free services as incentives.” (Daily Trust, March 15)

“…the huge colossal damages (damage) the air strikes inflicted on the innocents (sic), especially the Kosovo people.” (THE GUARDIAN, March 15) Also, ‘huge’ and ‘colossal’ cannot function in the same lexical environment.

“Governor seeks military solution to armed banditry.” For the last time, there cannot be banditry without violence! Any room for sub-editors’ refresher programmes? Job monotony can diminish literacy and inquisitiveness. Just use ‘banditry’ without qualification.

“Thugs fleece corp (corps) members”

“Bereaved Nigerian mother lashes Austria over son’s death” Fixed expression: lash out at.

“Preliminary probe of Sylva, others begin in Bayelsa” Why the South-South discord? Probe…begins!

“South African minister to clampdown on guns” Noun: clampdown; verb: clamp down.

“Rediscovering the African idiom at World Music Day” Art and Life: on World Music Day.