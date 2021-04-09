By Adefolarin A. Olamilekan

Understandably, unemployment and underemployment remain a global problem but Nigeria is having an appropriate portion of it. Incidentally, Nigeria as a post colonial nation has experienced many of the problems common to other nation. For instance, it began its independent existence in an enviable position of having proven reserves of oil and gas that it currently earned between $18billion and $30 billion US dollar yearly. Moreso, it had a relatively developed infrastructure associated with strong primary industry development and fully functioning administration bureaucracy at independence. However, its subsequent history is one of economic difficulty, corruption, political violence and growing poverty as well as inequalities amongst it citizenry. Nigeria is African largest country with an estimated population of over 200 million and an average annual population growth of 2.98 per cent. Arguably, one of such economic difficulties is unemployment, a situation where the Nigerian state has not been able to grasp this obtrusive phenomenon.

With the depressing figures released recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which stated that the computed national unemployment rate rose from 27.1% in Q2, 2020 to 33.3% in Q4, 2020, while the underemployment rate decreased from 28.6% to 22.8%. Meanwhile, a combination of both unemployment and underemployment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1%. Thus, this means 33.3% of the nation labour force pointing to 23,187,389 persons either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week. The current figure place Nigeria as having the third-highest jobless rate, coming behind Bosnia and Herzegovina (33.7 per cent) and Namibia (33.4 per cent). Ostensibly included in the top 10 biggest economies in Africa; Nigeria’s unemployment rate is the worst. Even though, it was ranked early this year by IMF as the 26th largest economy with Gross Domestic Production (GDP) of $442,976 billion globally for year2020.

Interestly, what constitutes employment, unemployment and underemployment may be necessary here in terms of it meaning. For instance, a person is regarded as employed if he/she is engaged in the production of goods and services. In other word such a person is contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in a legitimate manner, which is a component of the national accounts and receives any form or amount of compensation for that activity. Coincidentally, these can cause fluctuations if the economically active and labour force populations at any given time are not properly manage.

Although, there is no universal standard definition of unemployment as various countries adopt definitions to suit their local priorities. The International Labour Organization (ILO) definition is handy here as it covers persons aged between 15-64 available for work, actively seeking work, but were unable to find work. However, all countries use the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) definition, or a variant of it to compute unemployment on the basis of situation analysis and findings. To a great extent this may have provide the input to fathom the meaning of unemployment in Nigeria which indicate persons available for work and looking for job, but were unable to find one within the age bracket above. For this reason, the unemployment rate is calculated as a percentage of the number of unemployed persons in the labour force.

Accordingly, underemployment occurs if a person works less than full time 40 hours but work at least 20 hours on average a week. In addition, underemployment also mean that if a person work full time but are engaged in an activity that under-utilizes their skills, time, and educational qualifications..

Consequently, it is imperative to remind ourselves that the meaning of unemployment, underemployment or employment from international or local perspective is not a function of the amount of wages earned nor it is a function of job satisfaction. That is why Karl Marx opines that, workers exchange their labour power for money, and in addition this exchange takes place at a certain ratio.

Numerous factors may be blamed for the prevalence of unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria. Poor infrastructure, stagnation in the real sector due to a hostile investment climate, and general business depression in the private sector. For instance, available statistics reveal that in recent years, over 150 multinational industries have divested from the Nigerian economy. Many more are planning pulling out of Nigeria. In the same vein, government’s multiple tax and tariff, is obstacles to some companies to produce locally as it is more lucrative to import and market many products.

Adding to this, many of the cottage industries are practically dead and a lot of medium and small scale enterprises often described as the real engine for job creation have been folding up. Most impacted is the textile industry with over 200 firms closing shop. The inexplicable hike in the price of cement and other building materials and abandoned construction projects which are the traditional employment creation avenues particularly during depression, are not helping the situation. Similarly, the problem of poor infrastructure, particularly poor electricity supply, poor road network, inadequate physical security and the high cost of finance are some of the factors that render artisans jobless and the real sector odious.

Further to this is poor quality and dysfunctional educational system that has created an army of unemployable graduates. Reasons had been deficient school curricula and failure of our educational institutions to provide students with appropriate skills. Special importance on university education at the abandonment of technical and vocational education is another missing link in our system.

The way forward. A policy to address unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria is not far-fetched if the government will not pay lip service to it. Sincerity of purpose on the part of our policy maker as well as all stakeholders is the driver to get it right. Several interventions from the government currently and in the past have been deplored. However, it is unclear to what extent it reduced unemployment rate. Perhaps it time to rethink and rejig our policy direction on employment creation. Magnificently, we must appreciate the availability of data as lack of data makes it difficult for policymakers to tackle unemployment, underemployment and related challenges in Nigeria.

Olamilekan writes via [email protected]