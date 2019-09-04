Tony Udemba

It was a gathering of the crème de la crème of the Christian fold and notable personalities at the 14th Annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony of the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN. The event was held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, recently.

Nigeria’s former Head of State and patron of the organisation, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), who spoke at the event, expressed gratitude to God for the unity of the nation, despite the harsh economic realities.

Gowon, who was represented by Dr. Aaron Nuhu, called on Nigerians to support the building of the Bible House.

“I urge you all to generously give towards the building project, for our names to appear on the register of the ‘Kingdom Builders.’ I assure you that our God will cause your little to become multitude and your one to become nations.”

He noted that the organisation has a target to make the scriptures available to every Nigerian, adding that the body has so far translated the Bible into 26 indigenous languages out of over 500 indigenous languages in the country.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Ernest Ebri, had earlier spoken on the theme, ‘Kingdom Builders; The Nehemiahs of our time.’ He commended BSN for the good work done by the organisation over the years in the translation of the Bible into different indigenous languages and its distribution across the country.

“For the past 53 years, the Bible Society of Nigeria has continued to propagate the gospel of the Lord, translating the Bible into several indigenously languages and distributing them to different parts of the country.”

Ebri, who is also the chairman of Fidelity Bank, reminded the gathering of the need to raise funds to support the building of a befitting seven-storey edifice to enhance the operations of the organisation. He also urged them to donate generously to ensure a timely completion of the project.

Said he: “There is no doubt that BSN has contributed greatly in transforming lives and spreading the word of God across many communities in Nigeria. Therefore, there is the need for us to support the construction of the ‘Bible House’ for the operations of BSN, just like what Nehemiah did when he built a befitting worship house for the Lord.

In his speech at the event, Pastor Bayo Oladosu, Chairman, Special Members Forum of BSN, narrated the difficulties faced by the organisation in operating from its offices in Apapa due to the heavy gridlock caused by the trucks and tankers. He said the situation has necessitated the need for the building of a befitting office between Onipanu and Ojota axis in Lagos for better accessibility by the public and to enhance its operations. He noted that at the moment, the situation has forced the organisation to be operating from a small rented property located on Ikorodu Road, Onipanu.

“Total faith in God’s word is what is driving the bold vision and resolution to build a befitting Bible House for our God. And through the financial support of willing individuals, corporate bodies and churches, the building of a befitting House for God would be realised,” he said.

He said he was privileged to be a part of the project and enjoined others to donate generously to ensure the actualisation of the vision.

The guest speaker, Pastor Tony Rapu, who was represented by Pastor Orhonor Abeke, spoke on the impacts of the Bible on the society.

In his multimedia presentations, he gave a deep illustration on how Bibles freely donated have aided the transformation of criminals and drug addicts better citizens. He also tasked Nigerians to contribute to the Bible House project.

Similarly, Dr. Richard Ajiboye, General Secretary of the organisation, said the event was to help raise funds for the building of a new Bible House. He said the organisation planned to produce a handwritten Bible, with the entire verses written by individuals, churches and corporate bodies that would be willing to support the project financially. He noted that those that support the project would have their names in a compendium of donors which would be kept in the building. “By taking part in this spiritual exercise, you are re-enacting how the Jewish scribes created copies of the Bible, written on animal skin. I therefore invite you all to partner with us to make this possible,” he said.

The event also featured the formal presentations of special awards to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Senior pastor, Trinity House, Lagos and Otunba Matthew Oyin Jolayemi, Executive Chairman, Daily Need Group, for their support to the organisation as well as in the propagation of the gospel across the country and beyond.

In their separate responses, Ighodalo and Oyin Jolayemi were unanimous in commending the efforts of the organisation over the years, particularly in finding them worthy to be honoured. They also promised to actively support in building a befitting Bible House for the Lord.