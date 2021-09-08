With the joint committees in place, any person, be it from the host communities, farmers or herdsmen, that violates the rules will be sanctioned and made to pay for damage after evaluation by the committees. Among the rules is that, if a cow enters a farm and destruction occurs, all expected from the farmers is to report to the committee, and not to retaliate by attacking the cows or herdsmen. As soon as the commit- tee establishes the allegations, the damage will be evaluated for the owners of the cows to pay to the farmers without delay. By this mechanism, anyone taking the law into his hands from any side will also be sanctioned accordingly. And it has worked excellently and is still working to date.

Instructively, former United States President Ronald Reagan once said, “Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.”

Similarly, an American political theorist, Saul Alinsky, said, “Change means movement. Movement means friction. Only in the frictionless vacuum of a nonexistent abstract world can movement or change occur without that abrasive friction of conflict.”

Likewise, Lawrence Butler, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Macedonia, from 2002 to 2005, in remarks, said, “If war is the violent resolution of conflict, then peace is not the absence of conflict but, rather, the ability to resolve conflict without violence.”

Putting these remarks together, it points to one direction: conflict is inevitable in human existence and occurs in all levels of human society, at home, across ethnic groups and business relations, among others. In other words, it is difficult to eliminate differences, considering that each person has his thoughts in all cultures, races and societies.