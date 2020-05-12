Tony Osauzo, Benin

Despite a peace agreement entered into by warring Bini and Itsekiri in Ologbo, Ikpobai-Okah Local Government Area of Edo State, peace is yet to return to the troubled oil-producing community.

Disagreement over payment of building levy (Emolu) had sparked communal crisis, resulting in deaths, injuries and destruction of properties in Ologbo. But with the signing of a peace agreement supervised by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Jimeta, it was believed that the crisis had been laid to rest, but that appears not to be case.

Now, the communal crisis has taken a new dimension with a Benin-based group, People’s Advocacy Organization of Nigeria (PAON), calling on the CP to wade into alleged importation of arms and ammunition into the community. This is even as the Iyatsere of Warri, Chief Johnson Atseleghe, called for the arrest of Curtis Ugbo, who he alleged was conniving with the Enogie of Ologbo, Chief Owen Akenzua, to cause crisis in the community.

But Akenzua has dismissed the allegation of conniving with anyone to cause crisis in his dukedom as falsehood: “How can I be conniving with anyone to cause crisis in my own dukedom. If anyone is saying that, that is falsehood?”

He said it was not possible for him as a traditional ruler “to engage in any act that will jeopardize the interest of my people and community.”

The PAON, in its petition signed by the coordinator, Agbogun Emmanuel, said: “We are well informed that the command has a track record of Curtis Eghosa Ugbo cases on illegal possession of firearms and he has never been charged to court.

“It is no longer news that one Curtis Eghosa Ugbo is sponsoring some Benin idol youths in purchasing illegal firearms to build an armed militant men wing for his agitation towards attaining the control of Ologbo Dukedom oil-rich resources for the Enogie of Ologbo and Benin communities.”

The group demanded the arrest of Ugbo because firearms proliferation is an offence and punishable under the law: “This Curtis Ugbo, we know him as someone trying to associate himself with the civil society groups in Edo State but of late his attitude is becoming questionable over the crisis rocking Ologbo community. We tried to talk to him to allow peace to thrive but he has obviously refused.

“Few days ago, the police arrested some young men in possession of firearms. They were transferred to the state CID and they made confession that it is the same Curtis Eghosa Ugbo who is encouraging communal crisis in Ologbo.”

Ugbo, who is the coordinator of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), reacted: “The allegations against my person are not true, because I know nothing about what they are alleging. This is an obvious frameup due to the role my group, BSM, is playing in getting justice for two of our Benin brothers killed in cold blood by one Johnson Atseleghe who claimed he is the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom. Our petition is currently before the IG of Police in Abuja.

“The young man who claims to be a civil rights activist is paid to do what he is doing, why has he not protested the killing of my two Benin brothers and ask the CP to ensure the killers are brought to justice?”

Atseleghe, on his part, said the indigenes of Ologbo, including the Bini, the Itsekiri and the leaders of the community, would put their heads together to see that peace returned to Ologbo. He thanked the police and other security operatives for their efforts in ensuring that peace reigns in the community but noted that some people are not happy: “One comrade Curtis Eghosa Ugbo did not want the matter to end because he is eating from the crisis.

“Few weeks ago, he mobilised some youths to come and cause mayhem in the community. Few days ago, again, he led another group of youths to cause mayhem. They were arrested by Aideyan police and transferred to Edo State Police Command.

“We want to strongly appeal to the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprit to book. Curtis Eghosa Ugbo is not licensed to be carrying guns.

“He is causing serious damage to Ologbo people and the economy of this country. Ologbo is an oil-producing community. We cannot open our eyes and allow him to be causing problems and the police will let him go on.”

Jimeta confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with the Ologbo crisis, but also said he was aware that some people petitioned the Zone 5 headquarters of Nigeria Police over the matter: “When I get to the office I will call the people investigating it and find out exactly what is happening.”