Peering at the endless queue of trucks ahead of him on Old-Ojo Road, Hamzat, a truck driver, said that most drivers were overwhelmed by their ordeal.

Tessy Igomu

For thousands of residents of Kirikiri, a popular Lagos community sandwiched between Ajegunle and Amuwo-Odofin, 2018 would remain an unforgettable year.

It was the year that they became prisoners in their own homes. Accessing and leaving their homes or places of work within the community became war. Whether in the morning, afternoon or night, Kirikiri and its residents became hemmed in by articulated vehicles in a way that had never been seen.

When John and Ifeoma, a newlywed couple moved into their new apartment in Kirikiri Town, they enthusiastically looked forward to a life of bliss in a secure environment. Six years down the line, that euphoria has been replaced with regrets and losses. For the couple and their two children, the heavy presence of articulated vehicles has turned their lives into a living nightmare.

For many, the mere mention of Kirikiri Town in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area readily brings to mind one of the most notorious prisons in Nigeria, the Kirikiri Prisons. Though this industrial town actually houses the penitentiaries, residents and business owners alike in the area now feel like real prisoners, confined and condemned to a life of perpetual pain and agony. For them, the town is under siege.

The area synonymous with bonded container terminals presently paints a picture of anger and despondency. Lamentations and pain from the area daily make the headlines.