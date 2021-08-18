From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has welcomed the inauguration of the area office of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, and flagging-off its (HYPREP) medical outreach and other activities in the area.

It equally demanded that the agency ensure that the office functions effectively.

The Ogoni apex movement said the call became imperative given the tradition in Nigeria where rural offices are deliberately neglected and they suffer ineffectiveness.

President of MOSOP, Prince Biira, stated this in Bori on the occasion of the inauguration of HYPREP’s office, saying the agency’s nearness to Ogoni communities would make the natives feel the Federal Government is concerned about their pains. The MOSOP president, however, described as shameful the situation where HYPREP, with the huge resources at its disposal, has not successfully completed any of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) prescriptions for Ogoni land.

“For over four years, it has failed to provide safe, clean portable drinking water in our communities prioritised by UNEP, as an emergency action before any activity else. We would, thus, warn that our patience is running out. Hence, we would warn the HYPREP leadership to wake up from their slumber and be alive to their mandate or be prepared to face the people’s direct mass action.

“The inauguration of the zonal office and other activities including health assessment of the people, marks some shift from the immediate past and we commend the effort. It is our stance that HYPREP’s coming nearer the people would enhance the feeling of their pains and concerns, and addressing them promptly and properly.”