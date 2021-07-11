The Special Advisor to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC) on Community Peace and Development, Ambassador Prof. Muyiwa Babalola has paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in his office, Abuja.

UNESC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations (UN), responsible for the direction and coordination of the Economic, Social, Humanitarian and Cultural activities carried out by the United Nations largest and most complex subsidiary body.

His visit as part of his familiarization tour and readiness to bring together Federal Government Stakeholders, Academics, Diplomats, Civil Society Organizations, Journalists amongst to address the current insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

The Ambassador of Peace said that the office of the UNESC Special Advisor on Community Peace and Development for Africa has initiated the engagement of committee Initiatives as part of the measures adopted to end insecurity.

Babalola also drawn the attention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Grassroot Affairs which includes Community Peace and Development Initiatives to jointly stabilize the peace and security situations for socioeconomic and we’ll being of citizens.

He said further that a National Committee has been constituted across the six (6) geopolitical zones in Nigeria. Each member of this committee has been carefully chosen in expectation of the immense value they have in chatting the strategic direction of the national programme and prosperity of the committee.

Also, the terms of reference for the National Steering Committee includes ensuring engagement and effective uptake of the committee initiatives across the country, refining and focussing on the vision of the initiative, reviewing and approving all work, Implementation plans and undertaking any other tasks that will enhance the effective delivering of the initiative.

The Special Advisor requested for the Minister’s cooperation and involvement in all ramifications to actualise the set objectives.

The Foreign Affairs Minister thanked him for the visit and assured positive.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.