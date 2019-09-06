Former Ambassador/Nigeria’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, Prof. Michael Omolewa, is expected to deliver the 30th anniversary lecture of West Africa Theological Seminary (WATS), lpaja, Lagos.

A recipient of national award, Omolewa, president of the 32nd session of the general conference of UNESCO, is a member of the governing council of the International African Institute in the United Kingdom and Chairman of Committee of Deans of Faculties of Education of Nigerian Universities.

He is also emeritus professor of the University of Ibadan.

The weeklong celebration, with the theme: Riding the storm to glory, holds between September 9 – 14 and would be rounded off with the 29th convocation of the seminary.

The seminary which is a non-denominational theological training institution has produced notable pastors and church leaders across the country and has been affiliated to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, since 1992. The institution’s Director of Administration, Dr. Tosin Awolalu, quoted the provost, Pastor Obafemi Martins as saying that this year’s anniversary is a unique one because “apart from giving out awards of excellence to deserving members of the public in Nigeria and abroad, three-floor building donated by the founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya will be dedicated and formally handed over to the seminary.