From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Dr. Christian Ezeibe has said that United Nations Educational Scientific Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is collaborating with University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to organise capacity building workshop to train university students leaders on how to use dialogue to seek their demands and effect good governance.

Ezeibe a Senior lecturer at the department of political Science UNN said this on Monday in Nsukka while briefing newsmen on the Thursday workshop at UNN that would be chaired by Mamadou Lamine Sow,

UNESCO Senior Education Specialist

in Nigeria.

He said that the aim of the workshop is to reinforce the capacities of student union leaders, students affairs units and to transform students’ movement in universities for consolidation of peace and good governance in Nigeria.

According to him “UNESCO is collaborating with UNN to organize capacity building workshop for students union leaders and staffs of students affairs department selected across the federation.

“The 2-day workshop which will start on 14th and ends on 15th October, 2021 at Princess Alexandra Auditorium UNN venue of the event is targeted at transforming movement as a way of contributing to peaceful student engagement of government to promote good governance in Nigeria.

“The participating SUG president and their vice-president with one staff of students affairs unit were selected from three universities in each of the six geo political zones in Nigeria, especially the federal universities because this is a pilot project from UNESCO in partnership with UNN,” he said.

Ezeibe who is the facilitator of the workshop and also the Associate Dean of Students Affairs UNN disclosed that the workshop would also look into challenges facing students union movements.

“The workshop will discuss and identify the role of students in youth-led action for addressing societal challenges and consolidating peace in Nigeria.

“As well ascertain the problem and prospects of mainstreaming women in student unionism in Nigeria.

“And determine the strategies for enhancing the internal capacity of students’ affairs unit across Nigerian universities to support transformational and ethical leadership, among others,” he said.

Speaking further, Ezeibe said that Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN would be the Chief host while resource persons would come from the UNESCO and universities in the country including UNN.

He added that traveling, accommodation and other logistics has been put in place from the participants.

