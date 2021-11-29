From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Bishop Sunday Onuoha has attributed most of the socio-economic and political challenges ravaging Nigeria and the world at large to a lack of love and tolerance.

Onuoha, who is also the President of Vision Africa, stated this yesterday at the annual harvest thanksgiving of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity Diocese of Abuja.

He stressed that Nigeria is one and must learn to forgive each other in order to be able to regain its lost sweetness.

“We are all brothers, for this country is regain its lost glory and move forward economical, we must learn how to forgive each other. Once, we have a group of people, the offence must certainly occur. So, there is a need for us to continually forgive ourselves.

“We don’t need to be discouraged due to the level of crisis in the country because God is still in charge and is out to deliver the country . We need to love ourselves.”

The clergy, therefore admonished Nigerians not to be discouraged, adding that God is still in charge ànd is set to redeem Nigeria.

Chairman, Harvest Committee, Barr Offon Akpabio, in her remarks, appealed to Nigerians to renew their mindsets because God is out to change the present situation of the country.

She said:” we don’t need to allow the present challenges ravaging the country to demoralize us because God can do all things just like the theme of the harvest, “God of all possibilities”.

