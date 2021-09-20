By Cosmas Omegoh

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in association with a non-governmental body, the Women’s Helping Hands Initiative (TWHHI), yesterday donated a consignment of assorted baby care items of the Mama brand in support of women and girls who were victims of Gender-Based- Violence (GBV) as a means to help survivors overcome maternal depression.

Speaking during the presentation of the Mama Packs in Lagos, the programme coordinator, Mrs. Omowumi Omotayo said that, the event was an off-shoot of the NGO’s rehabilitation services to support survivors of gender-based violence, noting that many of the women at the foundation’s two shelters came with only the clothes on their back in the beginning.

“We realised that they had a lot of financial strain, coupled with the trauma they might have suffered from prior experiences,” she said. “That is why we chose to assist them with these items to ease that burden and allow them concentrate on delivering their babies in the most healthy way possible.”

He disclosed that the donation was supported by the UNFPA, which uses Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) to mitigate socio-economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated measures.

She said one of the objectives of the ‘One UN Response Plan to COVID-19 in Nigeria’ is to provide access to social protection activities and support the worst affected communities, especially survivors of GBV.

She said according to the WHO, the lifetime risk of a Nigerian woman dying during pregnancy and post-partum is 1 in 22, as a result of poverty and lack of financial support during the period of pregnancy.

Mrs. Omotayo expressed confidence that the provisions of the items would reduce the financial strain and chances of maternal depression for the women. “It would also encourage the GBV survivors to visit hospitals for delivery which reduces maternal and child mortality.”

She disclosed that each Mama Pack comprises of essential birth delivery items, baby products required after delivery, dignity kit for the mother and family planning information booklets.

The beneficiaries expressed joy and happiness for the gifts and praised the effort of UNFPA and TWHHI, while promising to make good use of the items.

