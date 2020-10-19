Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has provided livelihood skills to no fewer than 100 women survivors of Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF) in Borno with N50,000 support to each of the survivors.

UNFPA’s Humanitarian Programme Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Christian Macaulay, said the livelihood training was given to the women with start-up kits and fund to help the women return to a better life after suffering from the medical condition.

‘This is just part of a big package of what UNFPA does in the northeast, in the state of Borno particularly, to ensuring that all the needs of women in the situations of crisis especially in the context of humanitarian and development nexus are fully catered for,’ he disclosed during the graduation of the women.

He said the project funded by the Korean International Coorporation Agency has been ongoing in batches since 2018. He commends the implementation partner of the project, Royal Heritage Health Foundation (RHHF) for the high level of professionalism exhibited in carrying out the training.

He assured that the UNDPA was committed to ensuring the needs of women in conflict situations are addressed.

The women were trained in tailoring, soap making, baking and confectionaries with start-up kits and N50,000 each paid into their savings accounts.

RHHF Chief Executive Officer, Olusoji said the women undergone refresher training in batches of 15 after the COVID-19 lockdown before their graduation.

‘All this was made possible by KOICA and UNFPA, we are just their implementing partners and we must mention the role of the ministry of women affairs-i see Borno State turning into a state to reckon with in future,’ he stated.

VVF a very rampant health challenge in Borno is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault according to medical experts.