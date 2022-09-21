From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari as well as some state governors and ministers in the delegation to the 77th General Assembly, have described President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free and fair elections at the global stage as a demonstration of his abhorrence to tenure election.

They also said that reaffirming his commitment to constitutional term limits and Nigeria’s efforts to promote rule of law and democracy in West Africa, citing the country’s support for The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, and Chad during their political impasses, as an affirmation of his commitment to ensuring stability in the West African subregion.

According to Gambari, on how Buhari’s speech on the global stage would impact on the quality of elections next year said: “Well, I think it’s clear because the President has been saying the voice and vote of Nigerians must be respected. He said let Nigerians choose among the candidates for elections, so that they will also take responsibility for the consequences. I think that’s the point that they should note. And therefore the electorates have unique opportunity under this President to exercise their vote in a wise manner, because there are consequences.”

The Governor of Plateau State, Simone Lalong on his part said: “My take on that is knowing Mr. President, he is talking about free and fair election, not only free and fair election but working within the rules, and within the rules means that next year, he’s going to leave office, there will be an election, and there will be a new leadership in Nigeria. As you can see from the text of the message, he said, he is not the type that will come and change the rule half way to ensure that he will continue in office. I have worked with him for a very long time. And I know that what he said is really coming out from his heart that there will be free and fair election. And there will also be new leadership. And he will also leave after his eight years.

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “He spoke about the fact that now is leaving, he has entrenched democracy, and how this will be his last visit to the address the global community. The address was such that he dealt on the issues affecting the world, post COVID, global food security, issues in Eastern Europe, Democracy in Africa, truncation of democracies in Africa, and how we’re consolidating in Nigeria.

“He is leaving the stage and he intends to conduct a free and fair election in Nigeria for posterity. Well, we all know the President, he is very straightforward in his dealings with others.

“In the last meeting with the governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) when the APC had its presidential candidate, he told us clearly that it’s going to be a fair elections and he expects INEC to do a good job. So meaning that there’ll be no manipulation. So he asked us to go and work hard towards the elections, make sure we secure our states and deliver APC at all levels.”

On the impact this will have on the election, AbdulRazaq said: “Well, like he the next Nigerian president to that would address the assembly will not him. So it shows you that he spoke basically about elongation of tenure in several countries and that that will not happen in Nigeria. That democracy has come to stay. So we’re looking forward to sustaining his legacy.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu said: “The points that I’ve taken away from there, is how despite COVID and all the things have happened to us last year, that we stood out in the community of nations. And how Nigeria even helped countries suffering around Africa, you know, in West African regions, that have suffered disruptions and military coups and the rest of it and how toes up to mitigate and to help stabilize countries in Africa.

“He did took very strong lines to end his speech, which I believe that indeed he has earned his pay as Nigeria’s President at the General Assembly.”

On his reaffirming his commitment to the general elections, the Lagos governor said: For someone to everyone said that by this time next year, he is certain that they will be another President that will be presenting Nigeria, at the 78th General Assembly, goes to show that he is packing in already and wants to conduct a free and fair election come next year.”

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, said: “He said that he will ensure that credible election is conducted in Nigeria under its leadership. He also said that inshallah by next year, a new president will be elected and will be here to address the general assembly. So this is an indication that the President is willing to ensure stable democracy in Nigeria.”

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, said: “Mr. talked about the issue of credible elections next year, so those that are saying the President or the government is not serious, or they have no confidence in the electoral process, he has said it here in United States so that can give more confidence to the people that Mr. President is going to conduct a credible election in Nigeria.”

The Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria that is a good a statement that he made that he is committed to ensuring that Nigeria transist to the next democratically elected President in free, fair and credible elections and has also mentioned those values that ad an individual has guided him through the public life. Values of honesty, integrity, resilience, tolerance and commitment.”

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare on his part said: “He showed Nigeria off as a democratic nation, committed to the democratic ideals, and also played up the elections were having next year given the entire global community the confidence that our country will deliver on a solid and smooth transition. And I think that captures global attention.”

On how President Buhari’s commitment would impact on the quality of Nigerians that will vote next year, Dare said: “Well first, the President in his speech was able to show how Nigeria has become the policeman of democracy across Africa, when he cited a couple of countries that is very important. It resonates when you have the bully pulpit or the United Nations, but also Nigeria has become a model for democracy. And the elections next year, when you talk about a transition, the election next year, is going to be very critical for us because of the issues that have come up. Also, because of the Electoral Act, where you now have electronic transmission. We’ve seen a couple of changes coming, it will be a new experience. And I think that the commitment of Mr. President at the global stage to ensure a free and fair election would go a long way to build confidence in the electoral system, but also confidence in the millions of voters that will step out on that day to vote on various elections.”