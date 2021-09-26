From Aidoghie Paulinus, New York

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed New York, United States, following his address to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24.

Buhari left for the JFK International Airport, New York, at 11am (local time).

On hand to bid the president farewell were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Uzoma Ikechi Emenike, among others.

Recalled that President Buhari arrived New York on September 19, 2021, ahead of the general debate of the UNGA, which started on September 21.

On the margins of the 76th UNGA, President Buhari received the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had a bilateral meeting with the President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye and the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, President Buhari also had a bilateral meeting with the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield; the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte and the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, among others.

