Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) delegation to the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York, have sought the assistance of international partners in other to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This is as Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun also informed foreign investors at the forum that his administration’s drive to secure more investments is on course with plans to enhance the ease of doing business in the state.

The governors also decided to heed the advice of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to prioritize each of the goals peculiar to their states in other to fast track the achievements and meet the target of 2030 which is less than 11 years away.

The emir while speaking at a high-level side event on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) presided over by President Buhari in New York last week had expressed confidence that Nigeria can meet the goals target but only if the sub-national levels prioritize their needs.

According to the governors, who met at a high-level side event on the SDGs at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the impact of climate change calls for partnership with experts.

The governors in attendance led by the chairman of NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Femi, were Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Babatunde Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Simon Lalong (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Umar Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

They were optimistic that given the necessary intervention, the states would be able to meet the objectives set out in the SDGs.

While admitting that the SDGs has limitless potentials to enhance the lives of their people, the governors called on international partners to assists them with resources to fully implement the goals.