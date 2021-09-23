From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reported President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Nations (UN) and democratic institutions across the world over alleged role of his administration in the escalation of terrorism, violation of rights, electoral malpractices, corruption and disunity in the last six years.

President Buhari is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), in New York, today. But PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, alleged that the sanctity of human lives, freedom, respect for human rights, justice, rule of law and credible elections, among other values, which the UN stands for, have been violated by Buhari administration.

The opposition party charged UNGA not to lose sight of the reports by international organisations, including the US Department of State and Amnesty International (AI) on alleged cases of arbitrary arrests and detention in dehumanising facilities, widespread extrajudicial killings and alleged disregard to rule of law under President Buhari’s watch.

“This is in addition to brazen disobedience to court orders, use of security forces to suppress citizens, media gagging, and systemic injustices that underscore the horrible situation in Buhari’s Nigeria, as also profiled by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The PDP urges the General Assembly to question President Buhari on the failures and alleged compromises of our nation’s security coordination under his administration, leading to unabating mass killings, kidnappings, banditry, arson and marauding of communities across our nation, to the extent that Nigeria now ranks as the third country with the highest level of terrorism after Iran and Afghanistan.

“The General Assembly is further called upon to take on President Buhari over his administration’s alleged provision of official cover for sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, including those recently communicated to it by the United Arab Emirate (UAE) as well as a serving minister who was openly indicted as an apologist of terrorism.”

PDP further charged UNGA “to query President Buhari on the killing of innocent and unarmed protesters in various parts of our country by security forces under his command, particularly the killing of our young ones during the EndSARS protest, in 2020.”

The party demanded that UNGA extract commitment from President Buhari on the amendment of the Electoral Act to enable for electronic transmission of results as well as impress it on him to allow for free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

