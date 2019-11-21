Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande, will visit Nigeria from 21st to 25th November, 2019.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said while in Nigeria, Bande is expected to have bilateral meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Band’s other engagements while in Nigeria, according to Nwonye, include: courtesy call on the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari; visit to the ECOWAS Commission; visit to United Nations House and meeting with the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Talen, amongst others.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja wishes to inform that, His Excellency, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, will arrive Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday 21st November, 2019 on an official visit.

"During the visit, His Excellency, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, would be received in audience by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday 22nd November, 2019 at 10.00am.

"Thereafter, His Excellency, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande is expected to have bilateral meeting with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR at the Presidential Villa. Other engagements of the President of the United Nations General Assembly while in Nigeria include: courtesy call on the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari; visit to the ECOWAS Commission; visit to UN HOUSE and Meeting with Minister of Women Affairs among others," Nwonye said.

Bande, Nwonye further said, is expected to depart Abuja on Monday, November 25th, 2019.