From Aidoghie Paulinus, New York

President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived New York, United States, for the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Buhari who arrived the J.F. Kennedy International Airport at 3:40pm local time, was received on arrival by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Other Nigerian officials who were on ground to welcome the President were the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba; Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Uzoma Ikechi Emenike, amongst others.

Recall that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in a statement issued in Abuja, said while in New York, President Buhari will address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24, when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

Adesina added that in the course of the Assembly, President Buhari and members of his delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as The High Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.”

“The delegation will also participate in Food Systems Summit; High Level Dialogue on Energy; and The High Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

“The President will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other leaders of delegations and heads of International Development organisations,” Adesina said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.