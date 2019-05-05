Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President President of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, will arrive Nigeria, on the invitation of the Federal Government to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Nations.

Spokesperson of the United Nations Information Centre, Mr. Oluseyi Soremekun, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

Soremekun said during her mission, she will discuss the priorities of the UN General Assembly, as it relates to women and youth empowerment, raise awareness and encourage understanding of the importance of multilateralism and the UN.

But, acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday Akpan, said Espinosa will, tomorrow, discuss Nigeria’s quest for the Presidency of the 74th UNGA.

Other issues to be discussed include raising further international awareness on the Lake Chad Basin and Nigeria’s efforts to promote sustainable development, peace and security in the region among others.

“While in Nigeria, president of the UN General Assembly will have bilateral meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. “She will also engage with students and youths on the theme: Responding to Global Challenges in a fast-Changing World: The Case for Strengthening Multilateralism”.

“Espinosa will also discuss with a women audience on the theme: The Role of Women in the Promotion of Multilateralism.

“She is scheduled to also meet with the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar,’’ Soremekun said.

Espinosa would be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, by a representative of the Nigerian Government and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon.

This will be Espinosa’s second official visit to Africa, since taking over the presidency.