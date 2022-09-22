President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to democratic ideas and value, according to some Nigerian Ministers at the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The ministers spoke to newsmen at UN headquarters after Buhari addressed world leaders on his commitment to ensure free and fair in the 2023 elections.

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the President, in his statement, had condemned tenure elongation and assured the leaders of conducting credible election in 2023.

The ministers, however, described Buhari’s commitment to free and fair elections at the global stage as a demonstration of his abhorrence to tenure election.

The Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the President made a good statement by making his stand know to the world leader to ensure a successful election.

“It is a good a statement that he made that he is committed to ensuring that Nigeria transit to the next democratically elected President in free, fair and credible elections.

“The President has also mentioned those values that as an individual, has guided him through the public life. Values of honesty, integrity, resilience, tolerance and commitment.”

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare on his part said: “He showed Nigeria off as a democratic nation, committed to the democratic ideals.

Dare said it played up the elections were having next year given the entire global community the confidence that our country would deliver on a solid and smooth transition.

“And I think that captures global attention.”

On how President Buhari’s commitment would impact on the quality of Nigerians that will vote next year, Dare said: “Well first, the President in his speech was able to show how Nigeria has become the policeman of democracy across Africa.

He did that when he cited a couple of countries that is very important and it resonates when you have the bully pulpit or the United Nations, but also Nigeria has become a model for democracy.

“And the elections next year, when you talk about a transition, the election next year, is going to be very critical for us because of the issues that have come up.

“Also, because of the Electoral Act, where you now have electronic transmission. We’ve seen a couple of changes coming, it will be a new experience.’’

According to him, the commitment of Mr. President at the global stage to ensure a free and fair election would go a long way to build confidence in the electoral system. (NAN)