A new book titled the Ungrateful Prince written by three siblings, Michael, Chidinma and Chiamaka Anosike, students of Laureatefield Schools, Montessori, Nursery, Primary and College, Olusesi Street, Onireke, Off Ojo Military Barracks, Ojo Lagos, is now selling fast in the market. The book teaches the negative effect of ungratefulness and the positive power of gratitude.

Speaking further on the book, Michael Anosike, the eldest of the siblings, said that even though times were hard, people should always try to be positive.

Anosike, who is 12 years and now in Junior

Secondary School three (JSS3), said that being positive or practicing gratitude was one of the keys to success in life.

He said they were taught in school five magic words which were supposed to help people to always remain positive.

However, he noted that a lot of people were not putting the words into practice, the more reason anger; bitterness and hatred were ruling the world.

The child author appealed to parents and teachers to raise their children with love and care.