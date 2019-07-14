Super Eagles’Ambassador and former Nigerian international, Nwankwo Kanu, has expressed sad- ness over the take-over of his Hardley Apartments on Waziri Ibrahim Crescent at Victoria Island, Lagos.
Despite a Federal High Court order locking up the hotel after an unresolved issue with AMCON dating 2015, strangers have since taken over the hotel and latest findings indicate that normal business has since resumed there.
“I got news of this with utmost sadness, especially after all the emotional stress I endured in recent months at ensuring that I got the court injunction for the trespassers to vacate the property,” Kanu said on Friday evening from Cairo, Egypt where he is on
a national duty to motivate the Eagles to AFCON 2019 success.
“I honestly do not understand this act of lawlessness and impunity and I hope these trespassers would be taught the lesson that they deserve,” he added.
Kanu had barely celebrated the victory of Nigeria over South Africa in the AFCON quarterfinal on Wednesday when he received the saddening news from Nigeria. “This has really dampened my morale,” he further said.
