By Steve Agbota

The outgone the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, has said that lack of accord and synergy among maritime agencies hampered development across the nation’s ports.

He said that unhealthy and superiority among these maritime agencies created the challenges facing the industry, they neglect what they supposed to do and see themselves as the lords in the industry.

Bello stated this at a sent-forth party and SERVICOM/long service award ceremony organised to honour him as he officially bowed out of office as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council after eight years.

“All the agencies have to operate on the basis of equality, there is no agency that is better than the other, everyone of us have a role to play, agencies are not graded by their budget, but it is very unfortunate that some agencies think that maritime starts and ends with them”

“Some agencies are busy defending territories, they spend so much money defending these territories and they neglect what they are set up to do, this is why we have a problem,” he said

According to him, if the Council’s advice had been adhered to by the authorities, there wouldn’t have been any gridlock in Apapa today, adding that the need for all the agencies to avoid calling superiority over one another has done the industry good good but harms.

“Agencies are not graded by their budget but by what they contribute. It is very unfortunate that some agencies think that maritime starts and stops with them. No, it cannot be. That is why we have problem, and that is what the Nigerian Shippers’ Council will not take from anybody, not now, not tomorrow, not forever,” he said.

However, he said that there is need to give shipping more focus to boost the economy, adding that nothing contributes more to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) than shipping, and transportation is key to the economy.

He then commended the staff of the Council, describing them as the best staff to work with and this was the major reason for his successful tenure. He commended the administration of the Ministry of Transportation under Rotimi Amaechi, the Permanent Secretary and the Directors.