The University of Abuja has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with First Paramedic and Global Educational Services for quick response to accidents and emergency cases for students and workers in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na-Alllah signed the MoU with Dr Khadijat Musah, the Lead Consultant and Trainer of the firm in Abuja.

Na-Alllah said the service would provide initial emergency and rescue services to accident victims before being referred to hospitals.

According to him, the service will deliver emergency medical care in a manner that is intended to improve safety for patients.

He said that it would also help increase efficiency during accidents and emergency cases and provide better communication with hospital staff.

Na-Alllah said health was paramount in his administration, hence the services were meant to assist in attending to emergencies and critical health challenges of students and workers in the institution.

“They said health is wealth and there is no way you can have this population of students who come from all parts of Nigeria and workers who have dedicated so much without having quick intervention to emergency cases.

“What we intend to achieve is that whenever we have emergency case, the patient will be attended to before being taken to the hospital for proper treatment.

“It will provide first grade research and training centre in the institution to become efficient as first responders on short term services to emergencies before hospital,” he said.

Na’allah stressed that it was important to train Nigerians on how to provide world class rescue intervention and quick information on accident victims.

He, however, noted that ambulances and the necessary equipment had been provided to properly train first and emergency responders to accident victims.

The Lead Consultant and Trainer of the Paramedic Services commended the University for embracing the initiative, adding that it was a step in the right direction to help in addressing emergency issues in the university.

Musah said that the service would go a long way in reducing mortality in accidents and emergency cases with quick response to save and add value to lives.

“Basically we are conscious of what is happening in our country and we see the response when it comes to accident in such that one minute or two is enough to save life.

“We are conscious of the fact that we want to reduce mortality and morbidity in the country, so we came up as a group to impact as first responders to accident scenes.

“We are also interested in training people to save lives and we have programmes that can advance people to doing basic medical services to move the country forward,” she said. (NAN)