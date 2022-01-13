From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Encomiums have continued to pour in for the Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, with the management of Federal University Lokoja and TAJ Bank, celebrating him over his recent promotion in the Nigerian Army.

The Institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, led a delegation from the institution to deliver the congratulatory message to Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his office in Abuja today.

He said the University is delighted to associate with the landmark achievements recorded by the DG since he assumed duty in NYSC.

While canvassing support for the continuity of the NYSC Scheme especially the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, he noted that SAED has empowered a large number of graduate youths to become self reliant.

The don, who recalled his service year experiences noted that: “We are proud of what you and your team are doing. NYSC must be protected because it is for the unity of the country.”

Responding, the NYSC Director-General, also congratulated the Vice-Chancellor on his appointment, lauding him for the congratulatory visit.

“NYSC has been interfacing with relevant institutions like the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), among others to inject more sanity into the mobilisation process of eligible graduates for national service.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“There was need to review the school curriculum and introduce SAED as it would expose students to vocational skills before they graduate. The Scheme has partnered many institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BoI) Access Bank, Heritage Bank, Leventis Foundation and other agricultural institutions like NALDA and ARMTI towards training and empowerment of Corps Members that have passion for agriculture.

“Efforts are on top gear for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund which will make funds available to corps members to start their businesses as they exit service. The proposed Trust Fund would also enable improved maintenance of Orientation Camp facilities and NYSC Skill Acquisition Centres across the country.

“We urge the Federal University Lokoja and other stakeholders to support us in youth empowerment,” the DG added.

During the visit, the Director-General led the University team on a tour of the NYSC Museum and NYSC Radio Studio, both at the National Directorate Headquarters Abuja.

Similarly, the Abuja Zonal Head of TAJ Bank, Mellisa Adesina today led a delegation from the bank to congratulate Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim on his recent elevation.

She said the bank is working on a modality to partner NYSC on Entrepreneurship Training for Corps Members and also contribute its quota to national development.

General Ibrahim appreciated the bank and promised the Scheme’s readiness to improve SAED programme and reduce unemployment in the country. “We will partner with you”, he said.