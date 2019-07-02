The Eighth Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), at its 53rd extraordinary meeting on Friday, June 28, approved the appointment of Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah as the sixth substantive vice chancellor of the institution; after the end of the tenure of Professor Michael Umale Adikwu, on Sunday, June 30.

Na’Allah’s appointment is in line with the First Schedule, made pursuant to section 2(2) of the enabling Act of the university.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Sani Maikudi, indicated Na’Allah’s appointment is for a single term of five years, with effect from July 1.

On assumption of office, yesterday, Prof. Na’Allah expressed gratitude to Allah and the governing council of the university, for the opportunity and pledged to work with all; to make UNIABUJA a world class institution.